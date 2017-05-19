Prince Albert, Sask. SPCA investigating kittens lit on fire, thrown

The SPCA in Prince Albert, Sask. is investigating allegations of animal cruelty involving kittens.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page Thursday said a member of the public witnessed a “group of individuals” throwing five kittens the kittens up to a metre in the air last week.

The witness intervened and was able to convince the group to give up one of the one-week-old kittens.

The kitten was rushed to the SPCA for treatment, at which point animal protection officers raced out to rescue the remaining four.

The SPCA said it found three more kittens and two of them had been lit on fire.

A fifth kitten has since been found but shelter officials said there might still be three more kittens missing.

Still, the SPCA is thankful five animals managed to be rescued.

“Without the leads and help of the public, we would have not been able to save these precious babies,” the Facebook post said.

A mother cat in SPCA’s care accepted four rescued kittens into its litter. They are being syringe-fed to help get them back up to strength.

“After a bit of time, and a lot of TLC, these kittens are now thriving with their new adoptive mom,” the SPCA posted.

The kittens are still recovering and will eventually be available for adoption.

According to the SPCA post, animal protection officers are investigating the incident.

Officials believe about 10 kids – between the ages of seven and 12 – may have been involved.

The organization said they have been in contact with one child believed to have been involved in the incident, but still need the public’s help in identifying the others.

While the children are too young to be prosecuted, the SPCA said they would like them to volunteer at the shelter and learn about the value of an animal’s life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the officers at 306-763-6110.

Global News’ Jacqueline Wilson contributed to this story