Kelowna SPCA helps shelter puppies seized from Lillooet

BC SPCA is considering charges of animal cruelty after removing 24 small dogs and puppies and six cats from a breeding operation near Lillooet, B.C.

According to the SPCA, the animals were all suffering from severe neglect.

This isn’t the first time animals have been seized from this remote property.

As part of an ongoing investigation, BC SPCA constables collected 16 dogs and four cats from the breeder earlier this month and last weekend, another eight dogs and two cats were surrendered.

The dogs taken into SPCA care include 15 Havanese, which is a type of Bichon breed, Havanese-cross dogs, eight Yorkie-cross dogs and one emaciated Husky-cross.

“The dogs were kept in a filthy environment with high levels of ammonia from urine and have serious dental disease and badly matted fur,” Kent Kokoska, senior animal protection officer for the BC SPCA, said in a release.

“Some of the dogs were being kept in a chicken coup filled with chicken and dog feces and one of the dogs and two puppies were being kept in a rodent cage.”

Four cats, which were severely matted and living in filthy and hazardous conditions without proper light or ventilation, were taken from the property.

All of the animals are being cared for at the SPCA facilities in Kamloops and Kelowna.

BC SPCA said the investigation is ongoing.