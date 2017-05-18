Gellatly boat launch open in time for long weekend

Long-weekend boaters looking to hit Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna will be able to use the Gellatly boat launch this coming weekend.

“Boaters are asked to use extreme caution on Okanagan Lake, to watch for debris in the water and ensure slow speeds within 30 metres of the shore. ‘No Wake’ signs have been posted at city launches, as wave action can cause shoreline erosion and damage to infrastructure,” Jones said.

Flooding and flood damage forced the closure of the boat launch and numerous West Kelowna roads.

Shannon Lake Road over McDougall Creek and Gellatly Road over Powers Creek are both reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

“The city urges motorists to be cautious in both of these locations as flood monitoring and mitigation efforts will be ongoing in the area,” Kirsten Jones, West Kelowna communications supervisor, said in a news release.

The Gellatly boat launch will open Thursday afternoon.

The city warns West Kelowna is still on flood watch. Anyone who has sandbags in place is asked to keep them there.

Gellatly Road, between Witt Road and Angus Drive, remains closed.