‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 5 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Canada Season 5 finale.

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) crowned Kevin Martin as the Season 5 winner during Thursday night’s finale on Global.

Kevin Martin, a 24-year-old professional poker player and content creator from Calgary, Alberta, beat out 16 houseguests to be named champion.

The contest came down to fellow finalist Karen Singbeil, 53, and Kevin, who received a second chance at playing the game after appearing in Season 3.

Kevin and Karen both fielded questions from the jury about why they deserved to win the $100,000 grand prize, a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick and a new 2017 Toyota 76.

Kevin received all nine of the jury votes to secure his victory.

Demetres Giannitsos had previously won the first round of the final head of household competition but Kevin won the second and third rounds and sent Demetres to jury, choosing to take Karen to the final two with him.

“This time I want to get to know people deeper on a personal level,” Kevin said before entering the competition for a second time.

Kevin was one of the first houseguests to be evicted as a result of a triple eviction in Season 3 and he’s also the first houseguest in BBCAN history to be kicked out of the house without receiving any eviction votes against him.

By the end of this season, Kevin felt like he was completely alone in the house and announced that many times to the BBCAN cameras.

In one of his final pleas to the jury members, Kevin said, “Since you all have left, I’ve been by myself in this game. The only reason I am here is because I won the power of veto during the triple eviction. I am alone, isolated and targeted.”

will kevin redeem himself and win #BBCAN5? find out in our 2 hour season finale tonight 7pm et on @Global_TV! #TEAMKEVIN pic.twitter.com/u5eIbKyQ9N — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) May 18, 2017

This season, Kevin won head of household twice, the power of veto four times and was put on the block three times.

Before entering the BBCAN house, Kevin was asked, “What element of Big Brother Canada did you not have a chance to try before, that you’d like to experience this time around?”

Kevin’s answer was simple: “The end of the game!”

He continued: “I went home ninth out from the end. The game changes so drastically in those final weeks, the decisions get so much more intense. I want to stick around all the way through to the end.”

Some fans of BBCAN were ecstatic about Kevin’s win.

KEVIN WON BIG BROTHER CANADA FIRST PLACE BABY!!! #BBCAN5 pic.twitter.com/ZG2sGwwgv9 — ava (@thatkevmartin) May 18, 2017

KEVIN ROBERT MARTIN WON BIG BROTHER CANADA 5 UNANIMOUSLY! #BBCAN5 pic.twitter.com/Xosqva7Rud — mathew (@rranceypantss) May 18, 2017

god I love Kevin Martin!!! He knows how amazing Demika are, he's self-aware about mistakes he's made. an angel won this season #BBCAN5 — Kels🥞 (@peachberrry) May 19, 2017

Others wished that the finale had played out differently.

Literally no one can tell me Kevin deserved to win this season. #BBCAN5 pic.twitter.com/70X73oBGlA — D (@blaircwaIdorfb) May 18, 2017

WE CAN'T ALWAYS GET WHAT WE WANT 😭😭😭 #BBCAN5 — ALEX (@powerpuni) May 18, 2017

I'm so sad seeing Demetres walk out. He deserved better. We all deserved better. 😐 lol I'm being so dramatic right now lol #bbcan5 — Jerrica Tisdale (@jtwritergirl) May 19, 2017

French connection are so damn sassy 😂 They deserved better than that triple eviction mess #bbcan5 pic.twitter.com/iaWD4ci1T6 — ️ (@voiceteatime) May 19, 2017

