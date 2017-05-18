Pointe-Claire Mayor Morris Trudeau announces he will not seek re-election

After four years at the helm, Pointe-Claire Mayor Morris Trudeau announced he would not be seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal elections in November.

In a prepared statement, Trudeau lauded the city’s numerous achievements and high standard of living.

“Ninety-eight percent of Pointe-Claire residents say they are satisfied with their City, and Canadian real estate experts have identified Pointe-Claire as the best place to live in the Greater Montreal area,” Trudeau said, adding the data was independently gathered.

Trudeau also touted the Pointe-Claire’s finances saying they were in “excellent condition,” and were an indication that the city was on the right track in terms of sustainable, economic and social development.

He pointed to Pointe-Claire Village and Valois Village, slated for re-development, as examples of projects combining economic development and sustainability.

Trudeau held elected office for 19 years — four as mayor and 15 as a city councillor.

Prior to that, he was a police officer with the City of Montreal — a career that spanned 35 years.

Trudeau announced he was stepping away from politics to spend more time with his family.

Pointe-Claire residents head to the polls Nov. 5.