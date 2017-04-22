Pointe-Claire marks Earth Day with giveaways and tree planting

Earth Day was first celebrated April 22, 1970 in the United States, as 20 million Americans reportedly took to the streets in rallies across the country to demand a healthy environment.

Since then, the movement has grown, with Earth Day events happening in cities across the globe.

Pointe-Claire, in our own backyard, is one of those cities.

Pointe-Claire Mayor Morris Trudeau urged residents to do their part.

“The protection of our environment happens through our daily gestures and behaviour,” he said in a written statement. “The Earth Day activities are intended to make everyone aware of the importance of protecting our planet, for the benefit of both current and future generations.”

With that in mind, the city is giving away 575 trees of 12 different species for residents to plant on their properties. Compost and wood chips, as well as cones for collecting organic matter, will also be free for the taking. Rain barrels are also up for grabs for the first 100 people to request them. After which, they will be available at a discounted price.

The give-away is taking place from 8. a.m to 4 p.m. in the Public Work’s yard on Terra-Cotta Avenue. The city is asking residents to bring a MULTI card as proof of residency.

A cleaning blitz took place in Terra Cotta Park early Saturday morning with the help of local Guides and Scouts.

The spring cleaning was followed by a tree planting effort which kicked off at 11 a.m. The hope is to plant some 250 trees.

Those with an artistic bent might be interested in an art workshop taking place at Stewart Hall at 1 p.m.

Artist Emmanuelle Jacques will lead the workshop, entitled Community cARTograhpy, as members of the public contribute to the creation of a collective mural on the theme of water.

For more information visit the city of Pointe-Claire website.