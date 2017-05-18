Police investigating homicide at Laval nightclub

Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after a fight broke out between two groups inside the Moomba nightclub in Laval.

Police were called to the club at 3:15 a.m. Thursday to reports of a fight.

When officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later, they found the victim outside covered in blood.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

According to Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova, detectives have not yet confirmed how the victim was killed.

“The only thing that is sure is that it was not a gun,” Di Genova said.

A crime scene has been established, but no arrests have been made.

Di Genova confirmed the victim was known to authorities but not for “anything major.”

Di Genova said it is not the first time there has been trouble at the club.

“We’re there regularly for all kinds of reasons,” he said.

On average, there are three to four homicides per year on Laval police territory, according to Di Genova.