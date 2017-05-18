BC firefighters attend training in Kelowna
Almost 200 firefighters from around the province are in Kelowna this week for the B.C. fire training officers annual conference.
Training exercises have been taking place in the Okanagan, including safety demonstrations offered by FortisBC.
On Wednesday, firefighters learned how to shut off natural gas pipes if FortisBC crews can’t make it to the scene of an accident on time.
The visual display included large and loud flames spewing from a gas line.
