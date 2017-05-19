Saskatoon civic services and facility hours for Victoria Day

Here are the Saskatoon civic services, facilities hours and closures for Victoria Day, May 22.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT.

Compost depots: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the west depot and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the east depot.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with regular Sunday/holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed.

Access Transit: Operating on regular holiday service from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golf courses: Regular hours of operation.

PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Child minding and fitness classes are cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Saskatoon Field House: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Zumba Holiday Class is 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Shaw Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Child minding and fitness classes are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.