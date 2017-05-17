Operation Montreal Flood: helping victims get back on their feet

Now that the flood waters across are receding, the victims are scrambling to get their lives together again.

A group of volunteers is making that a little easier through Operation Montreal Flood.

The group operates inside the basement of the Pointe-Claire Holiday Inn.

It’s full of donations like diapers, toys and other necessities. It’s also a place to get a warm meal and support.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Pierrefonds family welcomes victims into their home

Sabrina Stoute organized the operation on social media six days ago. Now, she’s managing about 30 volunteers.

They’re putting care packages together and making sure they’re fully stocked with everything the flood victims need.

Stoute was inspired by her mother.

“My mom had passed away a few weeks ago unexpectedly and she was a very kind and giving person and I wanted to do something in her honour,” Stout said.

Sabrina Stoute's mother was the inspiration behind Operation Montreal Flood. A group of volunteers helping flood victims. pic.twitter.com/e7y8q7I084 — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) May 17, 2017

Victims not only come here for supplies but also for guidance and support.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Residents feel ‘abandoned’ by Montreal

“I think they help a lot because people don’t have the time to go and buy stuff for themselves,” said Sabrine Gouriny, who lost her home.

“They don’t even have the money right now because it’s been two weeks so we can’t go to work, so it helps a lot.”

As people slowly start to recover from the floods, cleaning supplies and clothes are the number one need.

And Operation Montreal Flood will continue to distribute them for as long as required.