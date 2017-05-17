Stun guns disguised as iPhones lead to Brandon man’s arrest

A package with a dozen stun guns bound for Brandon, Man., won’t be delivered.

Canada Border Services Agency staff ended up intercepting the stun guns.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 51-year-old Brandon man was arrested in connection to prohibited weapon. Of the 12 stun guns seized, half were disguised to look like iPhones.

“We don’t know what the plan was for them,” Sgt. Dave Andrew, with the Brandon Police Service said.

Andrew told Global News the investigation into this case was launched in early May. The man wasn’t previously known to police.

Police said investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The suspect is facing 12 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and will appear in court next month.