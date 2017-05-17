Saskatoon weather outlook: widespread frost tonight

Story highlights Cool Wednesday Widespread frost Thursday Warm up into the long weekend

Widespread frost expected tonight as temperatures fall below freezing.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It’s been a cool and cloudy start to the day in Saskatoon as we sat around 2 degrees with light drizzle falling this morning.

The drizzle cleared out before noon as we warmed into mid-single digits, but mostly cloudy skies stuck around into the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy start to the day with winds at 26 gusting to 36 km/h right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/dVaoykqZoH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 17, 2017

Pretty cool out there in Saskatoon this morning, currently sitting at only 6 degrees, up from +2 earlier. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WXpxyWwtxt — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 17, 2017

An arctic high pressure system pushing in from the north is carving skies out and will clear out the clouds and bring us into some sunshine later this afternoon with a daytime high struggling to get into double digits.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight and that arctic high will come and sit right over our area, which will help drop us into our coldest night in over two weeks.

Temperatures will fall below freezing by a few degrees tonight with widespread frost expected across the region, so be sure to cover up or bring in any frost-sensitive plants.

It is too early in the season for frost advisories to be issued by Environment Canada, they don’t start being issued until the May long weekend and thus will start being issued when warranted on Saturday.

Thursday

-5 is what it’ll feel like Thursday with wind chill as you head out the door in the morning under sunny skies under that high pressure system.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to dominate the day with just a few clouds building in during the afternoon, which will help warm us up into the mid-teens for a daytime high.

Friday

We’ll see a push of warmer air move in to end off the week with a moderate southerly breeze kicking in and a few more clouds building in during the day.

Temperatures will start off a few degrees above freezing, but will rise up into the high teens for an afternoon high.

May Long Weekend Outlook

Saturday looks like it’ll be the warmest day of the long weekend with temperatures climbing up to around 22 degrees before slightly cooler, but still 20 degree days slide in Sunday and Victoria Day Monday.

A mix of sun and cloud are expected to dominate the majority of the long weekend with a chance of rain and the risk of a thunderstorm late Saturday and into Sunday and a slight chance of showers on Monday.

