The most Instagrammed travel destinations in the world

Back in the day, you sent postcards to let people know where you had travelled to. Today, you post a picture on Instagram.

With over 95 million photos and videos uploaded to the social media platform every day according to Time, it’s now easier than ever to track the movement of travellers – and that’s exactly what the travel website TravelBird did.

Recently TravelBird compiled a list of the 470 most Instagrammed tourist attractions from around the world and ranked them based on the number of tags that showed up on the photo-sharing application.

While the U.S. dominates the list, only one Canadian attraction made the list: Niagara Falls (which landed the No. 12 spot).

“This study offers a compelling overview of hundreds of destinations that are beloved by Instagram users for their cultural heritage, their stunning natural beauty and their local charm,” Symen Jansma, founder of TravelBird, said in a statement. “Alongside this, the data also tells a fascinating story about the ways people are travelling in 2017, offering valuable insights for the travel and tourism industry.”

So which attractions made the list? Check out the top 10 below.

(The number of tags reported below is as of May 10)

1. Disneyland

Amanda and Jesus are beaming with happiness as they celebrate their engagement 💍 in @disneyland! 📷 @jennawhiterabbit A post shared by @disneyweddings on May 15, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Location: California, U.S.

Number of tags: 14, 615,952

2. Eiffel Tower

Location: Paris, France

Number of tags: 7,253,011

3. Walt Disney World

Location: Florida, U.S.

Number of tags: 5,465,098

4. South Beach

Good morning from South Beach 🌊 A post shared by ZIN™ Elizabeth Heiser (@zumbawithelizabeth) on May 16, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

Location: Florida, U.S.

Number of tags: 4,689,396

5. Berlin Wall

East Side Gallery – Berlin Wall #germany #eastsidegallery #berlinwall #twinning #travel A post shared by Vanessa (@vanessacamoz) on May 16, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Location: Berlin, Germany

Number of tags: 4,595,501

6. Las Vegas strip

Currently hanging around Las Vegas 💸♦️🍀 #stratosphere #lasvegasstrip #koala A post shared by Annika (@annis93) on May 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Location: Nevada, U.S.

Number of tags: 3,653,548

7. Big Ben

🇬🇧 #unitedkingdom #uk #london #england #inglaterra #londres2017 #bigben @mada_5 A post shared by Estefania RodMig (@esterodmig) on May 16, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Location: Greater London, U.K.

Number of tags: 2,561,617

8. Times Square

The city that never sleeps. #timessquare #manhattan #newyork #nyc #usa #citylights #travelgram A post shared by Inka Nurmisto (@inkanurmisto) on May 16, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Location: New York, U.S.A.

Number of tags: 2,560,272

9. Notre Dame

#notredame #notredamebasilica #notredamcathedral #notredamparis #notredamparisfrance Нотр-Дам-де-Пари или Собор Парижской богоматери (западный фасад) ⛪️ построен в романско-готическом стиле в 1345 г. Очень красивый снаружи 👏👏👏Сразу вспоминается песня "Belle" из одноименного мюзикла A post shared by Ekaterina 📸 E k a t e r i n a (@sidkat21) on May 16, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Location: Paris, France

Number of tags: 2,571,129

10. Oktoberfest

Location: Bavaria, Germany

Number of tags: 2,262,885

(To see the full list of destinations, click here.)

So how did the U.S. come to dominate the list? According to TravelBird, Canadian travellers had a big hand in making that happen.

In fact, Canadians made 3.5 million trips to the U.S. alone last February, according to Statistics Canada. While that was a slight dip from the previous month (one per cent), the number of Canadians travelling to America increased over seven per cent since February 2016.

However, if any of these destinations pique your interest, remember that if you visit there are going to be a lot of tourists. So here are some tips to help you take that Instagram-worthy photo without having wandering tourists photobomb your captured moments.