NSGEU to ask for binding arbitration in negotiations with Nova Scotia

After the union negotiating committee for the civil service announced bargaining with the province is at an impasse, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union is filing for arbitration.

In a news release Wednesday, union president Jason MacLean said they had gone to the table twice last month with a conciliation officer but “bargaining was moving backwards.”

“We have been bargaining for over a year and a half and need to make progress for our members and reach a fair agreement in a timely manner,” MacLean said.

READ MORE: NSGEU says negotiations with province at standstill, files for conciliation

On Tuesday, union members with the civil service voted 97 per cent in favour of allowing the union to file for arbitration should an impasse be declared, according to the release.

The union is asking for binding arbitration, which sees the union and the employer presenting their demands to an arbitrator or arbitration board which renders a decision setting out the terms of the new collective agreement which is binding on both parties.

In December 2016, thousands of public sector workers voted on a contract offer from the government. They rejected that tentative agreement by 94 per cent.

A month later, the union filed for conciliation after MacLean said in a release that efforts to negotiate for a “fair” civil service collective agreement had come to a standstill.

READ MORE: No deal reached between NSGEU, NS government, more talks requested

The final offer presented to the union by the government was a four year deal with a wage package that would provide 0 per cent increase in the first two years, one per cent in the third, 1.5 per cent in the fourth and 0.5 per cent on the last day of the contract. The deal would also axe the Public Service Award, which defers wages over time and is paid out in total upon retirement. The union said the benefit was negotiated in the 1980s as a way to recruit and retain civil service employees.

Civil service union members don’t have the right to strike but they are supposed to have the right to an arbitrator.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia civil servants reject contract offer

The union represents more than 7,300 members in the civil service in Nova Scotia.