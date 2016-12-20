No deal reached between NSGEU, NS government, more talks requested

No deal has been reached between the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) and the provincial government.

The union, which represents 7,600 civil servants in the province, returned to the negotiating table Monday. They had requested a return to talks last week, one day after members rejected the most recent tentative agreement by 94 per cent.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean said in a release Tuesday he hopes the government is able to return with a “more reasonable position” but the government’s position is “far apart” from the union’s.

The NSGEU says it’s hoping to schedule more talks in January.

Last year, the union recommended its members accept the offer, but after teachers rejected a similar offer and wage legislation was introduced by the province, it reversed the recommendation.

In the most recent tentative agreement, a two-year wage freeze followed by a three per cent increase over the last two years was offered. The long-service award would also be frozen retroactive to 2015.

No dates for future talks have been confirmed.

– With files from Marieke Walsh, Global News