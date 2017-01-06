NSGEU says negotiations with province at standstill, files for conciliation

The union representing Nova Scotia’s civil service employees is filing for conciliation.

In a press release Thursday, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) said efforts to negotiate for a “fair” civil service collective agreement had come to a standstill.

“Our members are looking for a fair agreement and hopefully a conciliator can help us get there,” Jason MacLean, president of the NSGEU, said.

There’s over 7,000 civil service employees in the province.

They work in a variety of public service areas including Access Nova Scotia centres, child welfare, corrections, courts and forestry.

The NSGEU said the province’s final offer was rejected by 94 per cent of members.

After two days of negotiations, the union said nothing changed in what the province was willing to offer.

“Right now, we remain far apart and are proceeding to the next step – conciliation,” MacLean said.

The provincial government’s final offer was for a four-year deal.

The first two years would include no wage increases while the last two years would max out at three per cent.

The offer would axe the Public Service Award, a benefit that defers wages over time and is paid out in total upon retirement.

The union said the benefit was negotiated in the 1980s as a way to recruit and retain civil service employees.

Any current members would have their award frozen and all new hires after April 2015 wouldn’t receive it at all.

The union said because they aren’t reaching a mutual agreement with the province, they have the right to apply to the Labour Board for conciliation services.

Civil service union members don’t have the right to strike but they are supposed to have the right to an arbitrator.

However, Premier Stephen McNeil has stated his government won’t allow arbitration as a way to maintain fiscal targets.

If any union pushes for arbitration, he’s stated he will proclaim Bill 148, which would also impose a wage package on the union.

The NSGEU said if conciliation fails, the next move they make will be for arbitration.