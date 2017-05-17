MacEwan’s Centre for Arts and Culture nearing completion in downtown Edmonton

MacEwan University’s newest addition to its downtown campus is getting close to being finished.

The university is allowing media members to get a tour of the new $181-million Centre for Arts and Culture on Wednesday morning, which is scheduled to open in the fall.

The new facility will be located on the western end of the campus at 110 Street and 104 Avenue. Among the features in the new five-storey building will be galleries, stages, exhibition space, interactive teaching lab, fine art teaching lab and a proscenium theatre.

READ MORE: MacEwan University expanding along with Edmonton’s downtown

The university said the centre will be devoted to the next generation of actors, arts educators and administrators, communicators, designers, musicians, visual artists and writers.

MacEwan said construction of the new Centre for Arts and Culture reflects the university’s downtown campus strategy, which supports the revitalization of Edmonton’s downtown.

More to come…