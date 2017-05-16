Ford to build new auto parts warehouse and distribution centre south of Edmonton

One of the world’s auto-manufacturing giants is planning to build a new automotive parts warehouse and distribution centre south of Edmonton in a move expected to generate about 200 jobs for the region.

The Ford Motor Company plans to open the 400,000 square-foot facility in the Leduc Business Park in the fall of 2018, according to the City of Leduc.

“We are elated with this announcement, as it speaks to the work and dedication of city administration in working with our local developer over the last 18 months to bring this vision to reality,” Leduc Mayor Greg Krischke said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings a much-needed boost to our local and regional economy from groundbreaking to when they open their doors.”

Ford’s plan for the Leduc facility isn’t the company’s only recent Canadian investment.

Last fall, the company said it would inject $700 million into its Canadian operations as part of a labour deal reached with Unifor, which represents about 6,700 workers at the company’s facilities in Ontario.