Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, including pair of quarterbacks

WINNIPEG – With training camp just a little over a week away the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signings of three players on Tuesday.

The Bombers signed a pair of quarterbacks with the additions of Austin Apodaca and Malcolm Bell. They also inked defensive back Chance Casey.

Apodaca, 23, made stops at three different colleges, playing for New Mexico, Washington State and Mesa Community College. In his final two seasons with the New Mexico Lobos he appeared in 19 of 27 games and passed for 1,377 yards. He was an academic All-Mountain West selection in 2015.

Bell, 23, started 24 consecutive games at North Carolina Central and is second all-time in passing in school history with 6,340 yards. He threw 42 touchdown passes and rushed for 20 more TD’s.

Casey, 26, spent four years with the Baylor Bears and was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in four pre-season games with the Raiders where he made seven tackles. Casey also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bombers open rookie camp on May 24.

