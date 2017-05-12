Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two, lose one to retirement

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signings of two of their draft picks but also lost a player to retirement.

Linebacker Garrett Waggoner is the second surprise retirement of the off-season after receiver Ryan Smith announced he was calling it quits back in March.

Waggoner hung up the cleats at the age of just 26. He came to the club as a highly touted prospect after the club acquired him in the supplemental draft in 2015. The Bombers sacrificed their first round draft pick in the 2016 CFL Draft to land his rights.

The gamble didn’t pay off for Bombers general manager Kyle Walters as Waggoner never reached his full potential in just two seasons in the blue and gold.

Waggoner appeared in 36 games over the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but played mostly on special teams. He recorded one defensive tackle, one forced fumble and 21 special teams tackles.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Ryan Smith retires from football

The Bombers also announced they’ve signed two of their recent draft picks. Both defensive back Abu Conteh and receiver Brendon Thera-Plamondon agreed to terms so both will be available for the start of rookie camp on May 24.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers invite Winnipeg Rifles players to training camp