Winnipeg Blue Bombers invite Winnipeg Rifles players to training camp

WINNIPEG — With less than two weeks until the start of rookie camp the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are getting closer to nailing down their final training camp roster. They extended training camp invites to four players from the Prairie Football Conference’s Winnipeg Rifles on Thursday.

Wide receiver Xander Tachinski and running back Michael Ritchott will attend Bombers camp for the second straight year after also taking part in rookie camp in 2016. Receiver Brendan Naujoks and defensive back Andrew Ricard also received invites.

“The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have continued to try to invest in the growth of younger football players within Manitoba,” General Manager Kyle Walters said in a statement. “This will be a great experience for all of them to be on the field with professional players, and to continue to grow as athletes.”

Ritchott finished second in rushing in the Prairie Football Conference last season with 881 yards in just seven games. He also scored five touchdowns. Naujoks was the Rifles leading receiver after he made 28 catches for 419 yards with three TD’s.

All four will take part in the Bombers three-day rookie camp and they’ll also get a chance to hone their skills with the pros in the first part of main camp.

Rookie camp begins on May 24 with the rest of the players taking to the field for the first time on May 28.