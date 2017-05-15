Winnipeg Blue Bombers hire running backs coach, sign two draft picks

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers named their running backs coach and signed a pair of their draft picks on Monday.

The Bombers named Kevin Bourgoin the club’s new running backs coach after Avon Cobourne served in that capacity last season.

Bourgoin was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Colby College last season. But prior to that he spent 15 seasons at the University of Maine in a variety of jobs. Bourgoin was the associate coach of the Maine Black Bears from 2007 to 2016 while also serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also the receivers coach at Brown University for five seasons.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two, lose one to retirement

The Bombers also announced they signed two more of their recent draft picks. Receiver Tylor Henry and defensive lineman Ian Marouf both agreed to contracts and will be available to take part in rookie camp starting on May 24.

The Bombers have now signed five of their eight selections from the 2017 CFL Draft. Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray is under contract to the Green Bay Packers while offensive lineman Qadr Spooner and kicker Felix Menard-Briere are still without contracts.