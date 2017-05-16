Alberta ramps up enforcement to protect public land

Albertans heading into the great outdoors for the May long weekend will have to watch their campfires closely if they want to avoid being fined.

The province has introduced a new penalty of $287 for leaving a campfire unattended and anyone who starts a wildfire can be fined up to $100,000.

Also starting this week, users of off-highway vehicles on Crown land can be fined up to $155 for not wearing an approved helmet.

It’s all part of a move by government to protect its green spaces by enforcing rules in parks, on public land and in protected areas.

Users of off-highway vehicles are being reminded they must stay on marked trails to avoid eroding river banks and destroying natural vegetation.

They’re also being told that “mud-bogging” – or spinning wheels in muddy areas – can damage the landscape for good.

The province says more than 300 fish and wildlife officers, conservation officers and seasonal park rangers will be on patrol this summer.