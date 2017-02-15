Weather
February 15, 2017 4:43 pm
Updated: February 15, 2017 4:44 pm

Alberta hopes increased fines will help bolster wildfire prevention

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Fort McMurray wildfire as it started burning the city on May 3, 2016.

Reid Fiest / Global News
Alberta hopes higher fines, longer air tanker contracts and a voluntary fire prevention program will help protect communities from wildfires this year.

Following the massive Fort McMurray wildfire last May, the government strengthened penalties for people who abandon campfires or burn during fire bans.

READ MORE: RCMP say Fort McMurray wildfire likely ‘result of human activity,’ investigate if blaze was criminal

The legislation also makes it easier for the government to restrict the use of off-highway vehicles when fire conditions are hazardous.

Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier says he hopes more communities will apply for Firesmart program funding to clear brush and trees away to prevent fires.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire: Alberta agency tasked with preventing wildfires leaves millions unspent

Carlier says the government will also sign longer contracts with private air tanker companies this season after the contract period was reduced early last year.

Fire permits will be required for any burning other than campfires in forested areas when the wildfire season begins on March 1.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

