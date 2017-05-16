Opposition says Quebec government ads are too partisan

Government ads promoting the 2017 Quebec budget have been running during the Stanley Cup. These ads cost Quebec taxpayers is nearly $2 million, but the opposition Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) says Quebecers shouldn’t be picking up the tab at all.

The CAQ says the Liberals have crossed the line with this ad, and others like it — they argue the government has spent millions of public dollars on advertising that gives no real information to Quebecers.

“What is propaganda is when the only object of your publicity is to say, ‘Look how the government is good — look what we’ve done for you,'” said CAQ MNA Nathalie Roy.

The CAQ is also curious about the rising cost of these ads. In 2015, the government spent just over $217,675 to promote its Economic Plan. Last year, that shot up to almost $1,784,822. This year they’ve already spent $1,662,141.75 in just two months.

“Why? Big question,” Roy said.

Minister Pierre Moreau dismissed the CAQ’s concerns, saying it was a question of taste in advertising.

“These ads explain where we are investing,” Moreau said.

The CAQ wonders if the almost $2 million for the ads could have been better invested elsewhere.