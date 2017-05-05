Is UPAC doing its job to uncover corruption in Quebec?

The head of UPAC testified for hours at the National Assembly Thursday after serious allegations were made by police union boss Yves Francoeur against the Liberal government over the last couple weeks, with seemingly no evidence to prove them.

Opposition politicians have set their sights on Quebec’s anti-corruption squad but during five hours of questioning, the UPAC commissioner defended his independence.

Robert Lafrenière told the public security commission that other organizations in the rest of Canada, such as the RCMP and the United Nations, have consulted him on investigating corruption cases.

They have asked what is UPAC’s “recipe for having so much success,” he said.

However, politicians remain skeptical and asked why the investigations take so long if there was no political interference stalling them?

“These crimes are not like murders, organised crime or drug trafficking,” he replied. “They’re complicated.”

In one case, he added, “I’m sure we’ll slap handcuffs on people, but it will have taken nine years.”

Lafrenière confirmed that UPAC documents were leaked to the media – revealing Jean Charest was under police surveillance as recently as 2016, but he wouldn’t give any more information about this investigation.

The UPAC boss also had little to say about allegations made by Montreal Police Brotherhood president Yves Francoeur that two Liberal MNA’s were implicated, but never charged with fraud, in 2012.

The hearing wrapped up Thursday evening, with no more insight into whether any of the allegations are true.

“I think that it’s important to protect whistle blowers in the public sector and in companies that have dealings with the public sector,” said Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

The Quebec Ombudsman announced that new whistle blower protection laws came into effect Monday.