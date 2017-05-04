UPAC boss faces politicians in face of corruption allegations

The head of Quebec’s anti-corruption squad (UPAC), Robert Lafrenière, is testifying at the National Assembly, addressing numerous allegations that have surfaced over the last few weeks.

This follows allegations former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau were under investigation by UPAC as recently as 2016 for potential illegal fundraising.

READ MORE: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Marc Bibeau investigated by UPAC: report

The hearing began at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, changing rooms because of the overwhelming number of people interested in what Lafrenière has to say.

“No one is above the law,” Lafrenière said at the commission. “There is no impunity for anyone.”

Recently, the head of the Montreal police brotherhood also alleged that two Liberal MNAs — one of whom is still in office — were the subject of a 2012 criminal probe by police in Quebec.

WATCH BELOW: Controversy in Quebec

Charges were never laid because the investigation was allegedly blocked by the politicians.

READ MORE: 2 Quebec Liberal MNAs obstructed criminal investigation: Montreal police union president

Zambito is in QC today for hearing w/ head of anti-corruption squad – are investigations of politicians being blocked? And by who? #polqc — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 4, 2017

“To say an inquiry was stopped, it’s very scary because we went through Commission Charbonneau,” said Lino Zambito, a Charbonneau Commission whistleblower.

“There’s UPAC now and the government mission is supposed to clean up the system.”

READ MORE: Charbonneau whistleblower alleges UPAC didn’t investigate Quebec Liberals

Zambito also voiced concerns about the independence of UPAC as the head of the investigative unit is appointed by the government.

Opposition parties are also pushing for the anti-corruption squad boss to be appointed by two-thirds of the National Assembly.