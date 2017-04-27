2 Quebec Liberal MNAs obstructed criminal investigation: Montreal police union president

Allegations surfaced Thursday morning, that two Liberal MNAs — one of whom is still in office — were the the subject of a 2012 criminal probe by police in Quebec.

The head of Montreal’s police union says the case never proceeded because the two politicians obstructed the investigation.

A bombshell dropped this morning: police union pres alleges obstruction of investigation that linked 2 Liberal MNA's to mafia #polqc https://t.co/9bECmpLYA0 — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) April 27, 2017

Yves Francoeur, president of the Montreal Police Brotherhood, made the bombshell accusations during a radio interview Thursday with Paul Arcand.

Premier @phcouillard replying right now to allegations police investigations into Liberal MNA's were obstructed #polqc — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) April 27, 2017

Francoeur told 98.5 FM the two politicians were allegedly linked to the Mafia and police had wiretap evidence.

Francoeur said he doesn’t know why the two were never charged, adding that the case against them was solid.

He also went on to say that recent media leaks of investigations into former Quebec premier Jean Charest were the result of police officers being frustrated with the obstruction.

Opposition parties are now calling for public hearings so that Francoeur can testify in front of the National Assembly.

— With files from the Canadian Press