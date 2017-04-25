Former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Marc Bibeau investigated by UPAC: report

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau were under investigation by the province’s anti-corruption squad as recently as 2016, according to documents leaked to the Journal de Montréal.

The investigation, named Mâchurer, looked into 30 people, including ex-minister Line Beauchamp and former Liberal finance director Violette Trépanier, the former premier’s activities.

The investigation is looking at allegations that Charest and Bibeau went around election financing rules.

Charest allegedly demanded that his ministers raise $100,000 each for the party and there are allegations that Bibeau had significant influence over who was named a cabinet minister based on how much they raised.

The report states that in January 2016, Canadian officials gave investigators a report of dozens of Canada-U.S. border crossings by Charest and Bibeau dating as far back as 2003.

In addition, information on their families and financial details were kept on record and police obtained Charest’s password information.

At the beginning of 2016, police were intending to intercept private conversations between Charest and Bibeau, but it is not clear if it actually happened.

The Mâchurer investigation is part of UPAC’s Project Lierre, which led to the arrests of former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau and six others.