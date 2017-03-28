Quebec budget 2017: Mild income-tax cuts, elimination of health contribution

The Quebec government is putting some money back in people’s pockets with mild tax cuts and by making the elimination of a health fee retroactive to last year.

The government is increasing overall spending by more than four per cent.

“In some sense, the government got lucky. They had a plan, a four year plan and it worked. Doesn’t always happen,” explained Stephen Gordon, a Laval University economist.

“The economy stayed more or less stable. They didn’t have any bad news, no big crisis.”

“What it reflects is a determination on our part as a government” @carlosjleitao on #Budget2017 — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 28, 2017

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao‘s 2017-18 budget hikes the first income tax bracket that is exempt from tax to $14,890 from $11,635.

What’s in #Budget2017? $1.5B more in #healthcare and $637 M in education — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 28, 2017

Leitao says the measures will mean savings of $200 for 2016 and another $255 this year for a person living alone with income of less than $45,000.

Quebecers will get a small tax break of $55 this year, plus refund of up to $200 on health tax #Budget2017 — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 28, 2017

Leitao is projecting a third consecutive balanced budget in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

The health sector, which accounts for almost 43 per cent of government spending, will also get more money – about $1.5 billion.

Education will receive almost $640 million and more than half of the education budget will go to help elementary students with difficulties and learning disabilities, as well as literacy and French language aid.

Quebec will also invest $1.3 billion in Montreal’s electric train project.

The province is expecting economic growth of 1.7 per cent in 2017 and 1.6 per cent in 2018.

