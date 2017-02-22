Quebec pension fund president hopes to ‘revolutionize mass transit’ with electric train project

Michael Sabia, president and CEO of Quebec’s pension fund, delivered an impassioned speech about Montreal’s electric train network at the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

“This network is going to just simplify people’s lives. It’s just going to make Montreal work a lot better than Montreal works today,” he said.

“And because of that, we’re very confident that there will be a considerable amount of demand for this service.”

Outside, a couple of protesters were handing out pamphlets denouncing the REM project.

Environmentalists fear the train proposal will damage local ecology.

They also argue it is too expensive.

“This is a disaster for the public and they’ve gone way too far,” said Shaen Johnston, with the Montreal Coalition for Climate Change.

“We will be paying for years to come, financially, environmentally and they’re still going to be licking their chops for more.”

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec president received a different reception inside the luncheon, speaking before hundreds of people in the business world.

He spoke glowingly about how the electric train project will revolutionize mass transit in Montreal.

Nevertheless, the nearly $6 billion project, with 27 proposed stations running almost around the clock, is already facing challenges.

Some of the tracks have had to be rerouted to protect sensitive wetlands.

Sabia said he is promising to plant 250,000 trees.

He explained securing funds from the federal and provincial governments will likely remain the biggest challenge to move the proposal from the planning to the building stage.