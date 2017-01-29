Concerned citizens denounce Montreal electric train project, support BAPE decision

Not everyone assumes the proposed 67-kilometre electric train network put forward by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is a foregone conclusion.

A coalition of concerned citizens held a press conference Sunday, to voice their opposition against the electric train network.

Among the concerned citizens is former chair of Montreal’s executive committee under mayor Pierre Bourque, Jean Fortier.

“You cannot just say that’s the best project, we’ve analyzed it and the population should take a leap of faith,” Fortier said.

The coalition activists, including Colby Monet lawyer Campbell Stuart, allege Quebec’s pension fund is not being transparent enough.

They want more details over its potential cost to its users.

That’s why they’re calling for a parliamentary commission.

“We need to find out why that is in fact being pushed upon us,” Stuart said.

Fortier said history could repeat itself.

He remembers the over budget metro extension into Laval.

“You have the perfect ingredients for a perfect storm here, first of all you have project that is not well defined,” Fortier

Sunday’s press conference comes on the heels of Mayor Denis Coderre and Premier Philippe Couillard endorsing the project on Friday, despite Quebec’s environmental agency (BAPE), refusing to support the train network in its non-binding report made public earlier in January.

“It will significantly change for the better, the image of our metropolis,” Couillard said.

The Caisse also hit back by saying the environmental agency did not consider the entirety of the 8,000 plus documents submitted.

Stuart said both Coderre and Couillard are undermining the BAPE and are setting a dangerous precedent.

“Mister Couillard and mister Coderre don’t like the answer [therefore] they attack the legitimacy of that decisional body, the process itself,” Stuart said.

“They’re attacking the BAPE itself and that cannot be allowed to happen.”

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre was not available for comment as he is in Europe to promote the city’s 375th anniversary.

However, executive committee member Richard Bergeron said in a tweet that he remains committed to developing public transportation in Montreal.

The Caisse de dépôt did not return Global News’ request for comments.