Fatal crash in Coquiltam after vehicle crashes through watershed gate

One person is dead after a crash in Coquiltam Monday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. but the cause is still under investigation.
Police say the vehicle crashed through the gate of the Coquitlam River Watershed on Pipeline Road and ended up down the embankment.
RCMP said it was too dangerous to try and pull the vehicle up when it is dark so they are waiting for first light to do so.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.