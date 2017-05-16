Coquiltlam crash
May 16, 2017 8:41 am

Fatal crash in Coquiltam after vehicle crashes through watershed gate

By Online News Producer  Global News

RCMP on scene of a crash in Coquitalm Monday night.

One person is dead after a crash in Coquiltam Monday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. but the cause is still under investigation.

Police say the vehicle crashed through the gate of the Coquitlam River Watershed on Pipeline Road and ended up down the embankment.

RCMP said it was too dangerous to try and pull the vehicle up when it is dark so they are waiting for first light to do so.

 

