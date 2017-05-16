Sports
May 16, 2017 1:30 am
Updated: May 16, 2017 1:39 am

Penticton Vees earn first win at RBC Cup

Cobourg, ON. - May 15 2017 - Game 5 - Cobourg Cougars vs. Penticton Vees during the 2017 RBC Cup at the Cobourg Community Centre in Cobourg, Ontario, Canada (Photo: Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)

Photo credit Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images
The Penticton Vees earned their first win at the RBC Cup with a 3-2 overtime win over the Cobourg Cougars.

Taylor Sanheim netted the overtime winner, putting the Vees in second place behind the Brooks Bandits.

The Cougars scored the first goal of the game on their own net to give the Vees a 1-0 advantage.

Cobourg tied things up late in the second period.

The Vees took the lead back in the third thanks to Chris Klack, but the lead didn’t hold as the Cougars battled back once again to even the score 2-2.

Early in overtime, Cobourg had a great chance to end it, but goalkeeper Matt Robson made an excellent save, jetting out his blocker to get a piece of a blast from the wing.

At 6:29 of overtime, Sanheim scored off a backhand pass to win their first game of the tournament.

 

