Milton teenager changing lives through dance

Tess Vosper has been dancing since she was three. Now, at 15, she’s volunteering her time to mentor those following in her footsteps.

For more than five years, Vosper has been a student and teacher-in-training at The Dance Class studio in Milton.

“[Dance] has given me opportunities to be in my community, to help, show, and inspire others through my movement,” said Vosper.

To commemorate her commitment, dedication and passion, Vosper was recently recognized by Dance Ontario. She received the Jacques Foger Award.

“The [Jaques Foger Award] is an award that is given to a student who is exceptional in their craft, which in this case is dance, but also excels in contributing to their community and to the dance community as a whole,” said Ashley Summers-Macdonald, the owner of The Dance Class.

While maintaining her honour roll standing in school, Vosper invests many hours developing her dance education and utilizes community performances to raise awareness for the importance of the arts in Halton.

For Vosper, she said the dance lessons she teaches are meaningful to her.

“They’re such great kids. They talk to you about so many things, and for you to help them with everything that they do really is amazing,” said Vosper.

“It really does change who they are, their perspectives, and how they want to grow up.”

Not only does she teach basic dance techniques, Vosper also teaches her students about confidence and how to pick themselves back up if they make a mistake.

She said she believes that “being connected can really change the lives of others.”