Proposed changes to Regina’s smoking bylaw

Smoking and vaping could soon be banned on restaurant and bar patios.

“Standards change, people’s expectations change, we hear from the community all the time, our residents, and they’ve told us maybe it’s time to restrict smoking in public places,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Bar owner David Waller was expecting tighter rules and doesn’t think it will impact his business.

“I think maybe 10 years ago it might have, but I think most people are trying not to smoke, and I think smokers are quite willing to relocate because they’re used to being inconvenienced, so it’s kind of the natural progression,” Waller, the owner of Fat Badger, said.

The updated bylaw proposes banning smoking and vaping within 10 metres of city-owned recreational facilities, such as playgrounds and picnic tables.

It would also prohibit vaping in places where smoking is already banned by provincial legislation.

Mike Smider, co-owner of Queen City Vapes, said he’s satisfied with the proposed bylaw.

“It’s kind of a respect-based thing, where especially in restaurants, bars, and outside seating such as restaurants and bars have, if you’re drinking or having food or whatever not everybody wants clouds of smoke or vapour floating across their food. It’s a little off-putting,” he said.

Smider’s biggest concern is being allowed to test and teach proper e-cigarette use in his store, which is something that will still be permitted.

Under the proposed bylaw, smoking would also be allowed at outdoor traditional spiritual and cultural ceremonies.

“A lot of the research that we have shows that people police themselves very well, and those who had restrictions made on public smoking, say bars and restaurants, that people adhere to what the bylaw says when you promote it properly and do advertising and tell people what the rules are,” Fougere said.

Regina is the last major city, aside from Winnipeg, to ban smoking on outdoor restaurant patios.

The proposed bylaw will go before executive committee on Wednesday. If passed, it will go to city council at the end of May and could take effect July 15 if city council approves.