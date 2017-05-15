Water advisory ends in Enderby

After a week and a half, a boil water advisory in the north Okanagan community of Enderby has been lifted.

This applies to customers on both sides of the Len Bawtree (Enderby) Bridge, and includes Splatsin and the Gunter-Ellison Service Extension.

The City of Enderby says bacteria results all came back negative, which means that no bacterial presence was detected in the water system. Following consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the city has been permitted to lift the Boil Water Advisory.

The water advisory was put in place on May 5 because of high river turbidity.