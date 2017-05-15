Winnipeg Jets sign draft pick Sami Niku

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets signed one of their draft picks on Monday.

The Jets announced they’ve signed defenceman Sami Niku to a three year entry level deal. The contract will pay Niku an average of $916,700 per season.

Niku, 20, was selected by the Jets in the seventh round, 198th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He recently completed his third season with JYP Jyväskylä of Liiga in Finland. He scored five goals and 22 assists in 59 games this past season. He had another goal and five assists in 15 playoff games in helping JYP win the bronze medal.

RELATED: New Jersey Devils win NHL Draft Lottery; Winnipeg Jets drop to 13th slot

Over three professional seasons he’s compiled 39 points in 109 games including nine goals and 30 assists.

Niku also played for Finland at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior Hockey Championship where along with Patrik Laine he helped them win the gold medal in 2016.