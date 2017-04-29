New Jersey Devils win NHL Draft Lottery; Winnipeg Jets drop to 13th slot

Facing long odds the New Jersey Devils won the NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday, getting the rights to the first overall draft pick.

The Devils had only an 8.5 percent chance of getting the top pick after finishing in 27th place among the 30 NHL teams last season, but they moved up four places in the lottery.

Luck was not on the Winnipeg Jets side again this year. They will pick 13th overall after they dropped one place. The Jets entered the lottery with the 12th best odds to win the first overall pick at just 2.7 percent. The Jets lucked out in 2016 moving up from sixth to the second slot where they took Patrik Laine.

The Vancouver Canucks slid three places to drop to the fifth selection. After finishing in last place the Colorado Avalanche had the best chance to win the lottery, but fell all the way to fourth. The Dallas Stars will pick third and the Philadelphia Flyers own the second overall selection.

The first round of the NHL Draft will go on June 23 at the United Center in Chicago. Winnipeg’s Nolan Patrick of the Brandon Wheat Kings is considered one of the top ranked prospects.

2017 NHL Draft – Order Of Selection

1. New Jersey

2. Philadelphia

3. Dallas

4. Colorado

5. Vancouver

6. Las Vegas

7. Arizona

8. Buffalo

9. Detroit

10. Florida

11. Los Angeles

12. Carolina

13. Winnipeg

14. Tampa Bay

15. New York Islanders