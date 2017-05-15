Province rolls out guidelines for camping in the Castle area

For those who like to camp in the Castle region, there are going to be some new changes this year.

The province released guidelines and designated spots for random camping. This includes nine marked areas where campers will be allowed to set up camp.

Permits are also required and allow for up to 16 days of camping at no cost. They can be picked up on site, online or at designated retailers.

Other changes include camping in already disturbed areas and off-highway vehicles are only allowed on signed and designated trails.

Wood is also not allowed to be cut nor is vegetation allowed to be cleared within the camping areas.

Camping units must also be positioned at least 15 metres away, but no more than 200 metres from a maintained road.

Washroom and garbage collection facilities will also be put in place, along with fire pits to prevent the spread of fire.

Last year, Alberta had 1,338 wildfires, with more than 60 per cent caused by humans.

In response to the changes, Minister Shannon Phillips released the following statement.

Albertans love to camp in the Castle Parks. This year, the Alberta Government is better supporting camping to reduce risks of wildfire, risks to wildlife and habitat and to ensure that the Castle Parks remain clean and pristine. Permits are an important step to ensure public safety in case of an emergency and provide rules to protect the Castle Parks, but also come with improved access to better infrastructure including fire pits, garbage containers and toilets.

Bryan Litchfield has been camping in the area his entire life, and he feels the changes take campers’ concerns into consideration.

“Talking with the park staff right now — they are working with us and they will educate rather than do a lot of ticket writing,” he said. “They want to help and get us to enjoy our recreation up in that area the best we can.”

Campers are also asked to check online for current notices and more information before visiting.

For a complete list of all the changes, visit http://www.albertaparks.ca/albertaparksca/visit-our-parks/castle-parks/.