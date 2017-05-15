Saskatoon weather outlook: risk of frost in the forecast

Story highlights Cool Monday Cloudy Tuesday Risk of frost later this week Warm start to the long weekend

After a wild Mother’s Day with two tornadoes touching down near Saskatoon, calmer weather moves in!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wild Mother’s Day across central Saskatchewan with Canada’s second and third tornadoes of 2017 touching down north of Saskatoon, conditions have calmed down to start the week.

Temperatures fell back to 3 degrees to kick off the work week with mostly sunny skies this morning helping to warm us up into the mid-teens by noon.

'Twas a bit of a cool morning in Saskatoon with temperatures dipping back to 3 degrees to start! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/hJsyeyQfkB — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 15, 2017

This afternoon, we’re expecting a few more clouds to bubble up with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms as we rise up to a daytime high around 17 degrees.

Tonight

That risk of thundershowers diminishes overnight as clouds clear out and we cool down to mid-single digits.

Tuesday

Clouds associated with an upper trough to the north of us are expected to edge into the area on Tuesday and keep us under predominantly cloudy skies through the day.

We are toward the edge of the cloud deck, so we may catch a bit more sunshine than anticipated, but regardless, the cooler air sliding in from the north will keep our daytime high in the mid-teens.

Wednesday-Friday

It looks like the clouds will linger on Wednesday with a very slight chance of showers before conditions clear as an arctic high pressure system brings us back into some sunshine to end off the week.

With that arctic high will come a risk of frost through the period with the highest risk being Thursday morning when temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Afternoon highs will rebound from low double digits Wednesday through the mid-teens on Thursday and into the high teens on Friday as an upper ridge starts to build back in.

May Long Weekend Outlook

That upper ridge looks like it’ll hang on for Saturday, giving us a sunny start to the long weekend with a daytime high in the low 20s.

It is expected to break down and bring in more unsettled weather with a chance of thunderstorms and showers Sunday and Monday as afternoon highs fall back from the low 20s into the high teens by Victoria Day.

Dennis Iron took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Canoe Lake:

