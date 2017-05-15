Man drowns after falling into Lake Ontario

Toronto police say a man is dead after falling into Lake Ontario near the Redpath Sugar refinery on Monday.

Police responded to a call of a man in the water by a witness at Sugar Beach, near Queens Quay East and Lower Jarvis Street, around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers helped remove a man believed to be in his 30s from the lake, right beside a canal used by the sugar refinery to dock cargo ships.

The unidentified man was eventually transported by EMS to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition.



Story continues below Update: The man pulled from the water has succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital. ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 15, 2017

Police said a woman attempted to rescue the man by jumping into the water herself, but she was unsuccessful and had to be pulled out by onlookers before the man was eventually extracted from the water by authorities.

“The man unfortunately was described to have been completely submerged,” said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook. “So it was difficult for the witnesses to locate him.”

Police said the marine units arrival was prompt due to the fact that crews were already out on the lake conducting a training exercise.

Preliminary reports from investigators point to alcohol as being a possible factor in the incident.