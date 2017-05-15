Crime
Newfoundland man charged by Nova Scotia RCMP for stunting

A Newfoundland man has been charged for stunting after Nova Scotia RCMP observed pulled over a car travelling at a high rate of speed in James River.

RCMP say they observed a car travelling 78 km/h above the posted speed limit of 100 km/h westbound on Highway 104 in James River at 10 a.m. Monday

The 19-year-old has been charged with stunting and faces a fine of $2,422.50.

Police are reminding the public speed is a major cause of serious injury and fatal collisions and if people witness someone driving unsafely, they’re advised to call RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or 911.

