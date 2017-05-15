Woman unaware she was ‘engaged’ to her boyfriend for a year-and-a-half

One Australian woman got quite the surprise when she found out she was tricked by her boyfriend into wearing her engagement ring around her neck for a year-and-a-half before he popped the question.

The couple from Tasmania, known only as Anna and Terry, had been dating for a year when Terry gave Anna a handmade necklace carved from Tasmanian Huon Pine to celebrate their anniversary, ABC News reports.

But it wasn’t an ordinary necklace – inside it was her engagement ring.

“I had always loved the idea of giving someone a gift where they didn’t know its true value until years later,” Terry told ABC News. “She wore it every day, and everywhere we went, and pretty much never took it off.”

Completely unaware as to what the necklace truly held, Anna never once took it off. Terry admits that there were a few close calls that made him nervous.

“At one point, I thought she was going to trade it with a blacksmith at a market – the blacksmith loved the necklace, and she loved the blacksmith’s work – but luckily I didn’t need to crash tackle her,” Terry said to BBC News. “My biggest moment of panic was when we went through airport security the first time. I hadn’t thought about the fact that she might be asked to put it through the X-ray, which could have very quickly turned into an airport security proposal.”

Then last November the couple travelled to Smoo Cave in Durness, Scotland, a place that had been on the couple’s “bucket list” of places they wanted to visit, BBC News says.

After setting up his camera in front of the cave and telling Anna to stand for a picture, Terry came into the frame and had convinced Anna to take off the necklace.

That’s when he broke the necklace open and revealed the ring and proposed, all while capturing the moment on camera.

“She stood there dazed for a second, trying to work out what was going on, and then it dawned and she said ‘yes’ with all the excitement in the world,” Terry said. “After she calmed down she suddenly stopped moving, stared at me and said: ‘Wait… it’s been in there the entire time?! I could have lost it you idiot.’ She was quite a hilarious mix of happy and angry.”

Although the couple’s wedding plans have yet to be finalized, Terry told ABC News that they plan on buying a house before walking down the aisle.

It wasn’t until April when Anna and Terry’s story began picking up traction and circulation online.

According to BBC News, the couple has asked that their surnames be kept out of publication because of the media attention they’ve been getting since telling their friends and family.