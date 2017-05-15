Indefinite immigration detention under fire in constitutional challenge at Federal Court

TORONTO – Immigration laws that allow for indefinite detention are the focus of a landmark constitutional challenge being heard today.

Lawyers for a Jamaican man who spent five years in custody are asking Federal Court to throw out the relevant provisions.

They argue the system is stacked against detainees.

Among other things, they say detention reviews that must be held every 30 days all too often amount to rubber stamps.

They say the result is that foreigners find themselves trapped in custody for months or even years on end.

The case is being brought by Alvin Brown, a mentally ill father of six deported to Jamaica in September after five years in detention.