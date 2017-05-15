Canada
May 15, 2017 10:53 am
Updated: May 15, 2017 10:55 am

Feedback sought on routes for proposed Saskatoon Freeway

The Saskatchewan government is looking for feedback on recommended routes for the proposed Saskatoon Freeway.

The Saskatchewan government is looking for feedback on some of the recommended routes for the proposed Saskatoon Freeway.

A new online forum is outlining the rationale for the routes that were selected.

Landowners, project stakeholders and the public are now being asked to provide feedback to the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure team.

The online forum runs until May 26, 2017.

The information will then be used to develop a report and have a general location study finalized by Aug. 31, 2017.

Officials said that will then allow the necessary land to be protected and enable municipalities, businesses and people to make informed decisions about land use.

They added that landowners and other stakeholders who may be impacted will be contacted directly and that development restrictions on non-required land have been removed.

Government officials caution, however, that planning for the freeway will take many more years and construction may not start for a number of years, and possibly decades.

