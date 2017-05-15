B.C. woman’s idea to create ‘garden Spicer’ goes viral around the world

A Victoria B.C. woman’s idea is trending around the world and poking a bit of fun at White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Lisa Kadonaga, who teaches at the University of Victoria, posted on her Facebook page late last week explaining an idea she had called ‘Garden Spicer.’

“Now you too can have the White House press secretary in — or rather, “among”* — the bushes in your yard,” wrote Kadonaga.

This comes on the heels of a report last week that stated Spicer was hiding in the bushes on White House grounds, avoiding reporters, hours after Donald Trump fired James Comey on Tuesday. It was later corrected to say Spicer was ‘among’ the bushes, not ‘in’ the bushes.

Naturally, the moment became fodder for Twitter users who enjoyed the picture Washington Post reporter Jenna Johnson painted.

Kadonaga decided to have a bit of fun with the image herself and uploaded her idea, with photos, to her Facebook friends.

The images have now been shared more than 109,000 times and spawned its own hashtag – #gardenspicer.

Kadonaga told The Canadian Press she had to upload the image to Dropbox as it became so popular, but even Dropbox was having trouble keeping up with all the traffic the image was generating.

People around the world are sharing images of their #gardenspicer on social media.

Todays Arts & Crafts Project

Lisa Kadonaga's #GardenSpicer

Cut out photo. Mount on stick. Stick in bush🌳https://t.co/YskdHX1raZ pic.twitter.com/jUYcHrGj8K — David Syner (@DavidSyner) May 15, 2017

-With files from Kevin Nielsen