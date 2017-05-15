Police investigate triple shooting in Don Mills Rd. and York Mills Rd. area
Toronto police are searching for suspects following a triple shooting in the Don Mills neighbourhood of the city overnight.
Officers responded to the call of a shooting near York Mills Road and Don Mills Road just before midnight and located two people with gunshot injuries.
Images from the scene show a black sedan riddled with multiple bullet holes.
Police also got a call moments later of another shooting near Graydon Hall Drive and Don Mills Road where a third person was injured.
Police have not released the age and identities of the victims.
There’s no word yet on any suspects but police said they believe the two shooting scenes are related.
Police are looking for a white minivan involved in both incidents.
