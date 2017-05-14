Forest tent caterpillar spraying to begin Sunday

WINNIPEG — The warmer weather has arrived, which means it’s time for the city’s annual forest tent caterpillar control program to begin.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, crews will be making their way through residential neighbourhoods with high pressure tree sprayers to stop the caterpillars from feeding, eventually killing them.

The program will start in the areas of Tyndall Park, Omands Creek Industrial area, Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser-Old Kildonan and West Kildonan industrial.

The organic product being sprayed on trees has been approved by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

Residents can apply for a 30 metre buffer zone, to exempt their property from the treatment program.