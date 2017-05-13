First annual downtown cleanup in Regina nets 20 bags of litter

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District held its first annual “Downtown Cleanup Day” on Saturday.

Over 40 volunteers met at Victoria Park, where they were given work gloves, garbage bags and some other tools to help pick up litter and debris.

“When they get here, we told them how to pick up garbage, what garbage you should be picking up, what things you should leave for the experts or the folks that are trained to do it,” Leasa Gibbons, community partnership manager for Regina Downtown Improvement District said.

“It’s important to get people involved and to take pride and to just take a moment to pick up trash that might be flying around.”

There were about 20 bags of garbage collected from 8 a.m. to 12p.m., with the hope that it will become a yearly event.